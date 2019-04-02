Jessica Simpson says recovering from a c-section is ''no joke''.

The 38-year-old singer underwent a cesarean section to give birth to her daughter Birdie Mae - her third child with husband Eric Johnson - on March 19, and has now said she's ''thankful'' for her older children Maxwell, six, and five-year-old Ace, because they've been helping out around the house whilst she recovers.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: ''Recovering from a C-Section is no joke! I'm feeling thankful for these two older siblings looking over their new baby sister. I think we all get so carried away with the excitement of having a new baby that we forget that we are going in for major surgery. Then on top of that, we get home from the hospital, have to recover from the surgery, balance our new life as a parent to three kids and be a wife.''

The news comes after a source recently praised Jessica for having ''the best attitude'' toward her recovery.

An insider said: ''She had the best attitude about her recovery. She was very excited about having another baby girl.

''Her older kids were around [the hospital] a lot and doted on the baby... They can't get enough of the baby. Everyone is very happy.''

And the 'Dukes of Hazzard' actress is said to be enjoying having such a big family.

Another source added: ''Jessica loves being a mom and having a big family. Even while struggling during her pregnancy, she volunteered at her kids' school. Her life is very focused on her family and making it fun for the kids.''

Jessica confirmed her happy news last month when she shared a picture of Maxwell meeting her little sister.

She wrote: ''We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson.''