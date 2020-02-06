Jessica Simpson regrets not signing a pre-nuptial agreement when she married Nick Lachey.

The 'Dukes of Hazzard' star was ''offended'' when the former 98 degrees star - who she was married to from 2002 until 2006 - wanted her to sign a document stipulating how their assets would be divided if they split because she was convinced they would be together forever.

She admitted: ''I wish I would have signed a pre-nup. That's the funny thing: Nick wanted me to sign a pre-nup and I was so offended.

''I'm like, 'But we're going to be together for the rest of our lives. We're saying our vows to God and in front of all of our family and friends. This is never gonna end.′ And we didn't sign a pre-nup.''

Jessica also revealed she and Nick are no longer in touch.

Asked on 'The Dr. Oz Show' what her relationship with her ex-husband is like now, she said: ''There is not one.''

The 39-year-old star - who has three children with husband Eric Johnson - and Nick welcomed cameras into their homes in reality show 'Newlyweds' and she admitted she felt ''fake'' by the end of the programme's run because things were not as happy as they seemed on screen.

She said: ''In year three, that's when we started knowing, 'Let's get these camera crews out of the house.' So I would just say some dumb blonde joke or something.

''I really did confuse chicken and tuna, that was real. Yeah, that was real. I own that.

''We knew our roles and we knew when to turn it on and we couldn't wait for the cameras to get out of there so we could fight.

''All of a sudden we were fake. We weren't the golden couple, the trophy couple that everybody thought that we were, that everybody expected us to be, and it was hard to rediscover. By the end of the show, we weren't even really talking.''