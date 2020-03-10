Jessica Simpson is ''proud'' of her 'Newlyweds' era.

The 39-year-old actress and singer was the subject of a reality show alongside her then-husband Nick Lachey many years ago, but she insists she doesn't regret it as it really helped to launch her career.

She said: ''We were newlyweds. It was our first time even living together, I was a virgin ... It was my dad's idea. Like, my dad was like, 'I really want people to understand you and know that you're human.' You know 'Because if they get to hang out with you while you're on the couch, they'll really understand who you are.' Newlyweds is what launched my brand.''

And Jessica wouldn't rule out doing reality television.

Speaking to On Air With Ryan Seacrest, she added on the possibility of doing a similar series again: ''Absolutely I would go back and do it all over again. It's never something I wouldn't do again, I just, you know, maybe wouldn't have done a third season.''

Meanwhile, Jessica - who has Maxwell, seven, Ace, six, and Birdie, 11 months, with her husband Eric Johnson - previously admitted she regrets not signing a pre-nuptial agreement when she married Nick.

She admitted: ''I wish I would have signed a pre-nup. That's the funny thing: Nick wanted me to sign a pre-nup and I was so offended.

I'm like, 'But we're going to be together for the rest of our lives. We're saying our vows to God and in front of all of our family and friends. This is never gonna end.′ And we didn't sign a pre-nup.''