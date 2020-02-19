Jessica Simpson wants to be ''the brightest light'' for her father Joe Simpson, as she praised him on social media on his birthday.
The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (19.02.20) to honour her father's birthday, and used her message to thank him for ''guiding'' her with ''love, leadership, and compassion''.
Alongside a photo of the two, Jessica wrote: ''My entire life all I have ever wanted is to be the brightest light that you ignited within me to shine so that others could be guided into their own personal transcending greatness of being. Thank you for always guiding me with love, leadership, and compassion to the unimaginable achievement of infinite dreams. There is nothing in life I am not strong enough for because of your ability to believe the truest purpose is always within reach. Dad, you are my heartbeat and all that I am will forever be held by your love. Happy Birthday!!! I love you (sic)''
The sweet post comes after the pair reconciled their relationship after enduring rocky patches, which were detailed in Jessica's new memoir 'Open Book'.
In the book, Jessica says her father - who was also her manager - asked if she was certain she wanted to marry her now ex-husband Nick Lachey on their wedding day in 2002, just moments before he walked her down the aisle.
Following their reconciliation, the 'Blonde Ambition' singer recently defended her dad when she revealed she was ''very p***ed'' at a comment made by Nick during a years-old episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'.
Speaking to Andy as she appeared on the show, she said: ''That was low. And that's, like, not for him to talk about by any means, because he's not connected with us at all anymore ... He was trying to - he was just bitter, you know? He was just trying to take a dig.''
