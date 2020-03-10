Jessica Simpson says motherhood made her realise she needed to get sober after ''spiralling'' with alcohol.

The 39-year-old star - who has Ace Knute, six, Maxwell Drew, seven, and Birdie Mae, 11 months, with her husband Eric Johnson - admits she decided to stop drinking after realising she was missing so many ''moments'' with her kids.

Asked what made here realise she needed to get sober, she said: ''Being a mother ... my kids, at the time, were five and four ... I was at a place where I was literally spiralling with the alcohol and I was missing out on moments with my children, and then they were seeing me and they were very confused. I just wanted to be present and have clarity and be a good role model for my children. Because I always wanted to be a good role model for the world, so why in the world would I be stuck in this cycle of having to wake up and have a drink before going to one of their school assemblies?''

And Jessica has had so much ''clarity'' since she stopped drinking.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she added: ''It got to the point where all of my life has escalated and I couldn't suppress it. And alcohol, it wasn't working. It was making me completely check out. When I decided to get sober, I stopped drinking and I just had so much clarity [and] started learning so much about myself and why I had to drink to try and escape and feel normal. I thought it was helping with my anxiety and it was actually making it worse. I've had mothers come up to me, thanking me, and [saying] they're not afraid of therapy.''