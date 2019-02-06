Jessica Simpson decided to create her own ''on-trend'' maternity line with Motherhood Maternity after having limited clothing options during her first pregnancy.
The 38-year-old singer-and-actress has six-year-old daughter Maxwell and five-year-old son Ace with her husband Eric Johnson and is currently pregnant with her third child, another daughter who she plans to name Birdie.
Jessica had the ''hardest time'' finding clothes that could cope with large baby bump but were still fashionable when she was expecting her first child so decided to create her own ''on-trend'' limited edition line with Motherhood Maternity.
In an interview with InStyle, she said: ''The reason I wanted to do my own maternity line was because I had the hardest time finding maternity clothes I liked during my first pregnancy.
''I wanted to wear clothes that were as cute and on-trend as the clothes I was wearing before I was pregnant and I felt very limited in my options.
The 'Dukes of Hazzard' star went on to explain that certain items in her capsule collection can be worn ''long after'' pregnancy and revealed that she was attracted to ''bold, feel-good colours'' whilst curating the line.
She said: ''This duster is going to be in my closet long after Birdie is here, when you're pregnant, some days are harder than others to get dressed, so I love a long kimono or duster over just about anything and have been gravitating towards bold, feel-good colours. This yellow is sunshine.''
The 'Employee of the Month' actress added: ''I love to mix and match different fabrics and patterns, and I think it's flattering I have also learned to not shy away from embellishments and bold patterns.''
The Jessica Simpson x Maternity line is available now.
