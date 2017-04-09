Jessica Simpson is reportedly planning a return to reality TV.

The 36-year-old beauty - who has children Maxwell, four, and Ace, three, with spouse Eric Johnson - previously chronicled the early days of her first marriage to Nick Lachey on 'Newlyweds', but hasn't let cameras into her home since 2005 and is now considering doing so again as she is on the lookout for a new ''challenge'' but doesn't want to return to singing or acting.

A source said: ''This is something Jessica never thought she would do again but her life couldn't be more different than it was on 'Newlyweds'.

''She figures she's got a lot more to offer than she did back in her embarrassing 'chicken or tuna' days.

''Every time she posts on social media, her fans go wild and a reality show is just an extension of that.

''Jess is getting bored and needs a new challenge. Her clothing range is making her rich and she has no interest in music or acting any more.

''She doesn't want it to be identical to 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', though. It'll be about her home life and will show how hard she works. She's considering holding auditions for an apprenticeship and mentoring someone the public has chosen.''

Jessica is expected to team up with her younger sister Ashlee Simpson - who has son Bronx, eight, with ex-husband Pete Wentz, and daughter Jagger, 20 months, with husband Evan Ross - for the show, while their wider families will also appear.

The source explained to heat magazine: ''There's their sexually ambivalent dad, Joe, who is going through cancer treatment, Ashlee and her showbiz family - especially her mother-in-law, Diana [Ross].

''Then there's the fact Eric has been known to disappear off to smoke pot on the golf course, as well as her mum Tina's upcoming wedding.

''Jessica and Ashlee have talked about doing a rival show to the 'Kardashians' for years and they know there'll be a bidding war among the networks.''