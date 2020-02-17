Jessica Simpson has ''a lot of confidence'' in the woman she is today.

The 'I Wanna Love You Forever' hitmaker has suffered with her own self-confidence for a number of years and whilst it hit an all time low in 2009, she is proud of who she is today and she is able to be ''vulnerable and raw''.

Referencing the photos of her at the 99.9 Kiss Country 24th Annual Chilli Cook Off in Florida in 2009, she shared: ''I beat myself up over it. I was taking diet pills and pinching my fat until it bruised. People were used to seeing me washing a car in a bikini as Daisy Duke in 'The Dukes Of Hazzard.'''

And in an interview with Australia's Stellar magazine, she added: ''I have a lot of confidence in the woman I am today. The person I'm presenting to people today is very vulnerable and very raw, but I can take ownership over her.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old singer previously admitted she became hooked on diet pills after she was allegedly told to lose weight by her record boss.

Jessica has claimed she was told by record label chairman and CEO Tommy Mottola at the age of just 17 that she needed to lose 15 pounds in order to be signed and make it as a pop star in her new memoir 'Open Book'.

Jessica said that ''he wanted to sign me'' but he allegedly said: ''You gotta lose 15 pounds.'' When Jessica questioned his remark, he reportedly replied ''That's what it takes to be Jessica Simpson.''

Straight after the meeting, Jessica - who was 5ft3 and weight 118lbs at the time - went on a ''strict diet''.

She explained: ''I immediately went on a strict diet. And I started taking diet pills, which I would do for the next 20 years.''

Her relationship with her body became so bad that she was put on sleeping pills because she started hearing voices.

She said: ''I started hearing voices when I was alone at night, waiting for the sleeping pill to kick in 'Do more sit-ups, fat a**.' By the time we got to the release of my second album single 'Irresistible', I was down to 103 pounds. Everyone went on about how great I looked, but I couldn't enjoy it because I was so freaking hungry.''