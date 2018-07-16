Jessica Simpson has hit back at her critics after she was slammed for letting her son play in the pool in a cast.

The 38-year-old singer insisted her son was in good hands - being looked after by her husband Eric Johnson - and it was just ''kids being kids''.

She told Extra: ''I posted Ace in the pool with a cast on because there is really no stopping a child, that's him, he only has to have the cast on for three weeks, he was in the pool that day. I don't even know if the cast molded on to him yet. Listen, it makes him happy and it's kids being kids. He is in my husband's hands. I know he's okay. If people were in that situation, if they had a husband like mine, they would feel comfortable.''

Meanwhile, Jessica previously confessed she cried more than her son after he broke his arm.

Captioning a photograph of the youngster sporting a bright green plaster cast on his left forearm and elbow, she wrote: ''This kid is breaking more than hearts these days #FirstBrokenBone #ICriedMoreThanHeDid #ACEKNUTE (sic)''

Jessica recently gushed about how proud she is of her children.

She added: ''The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It's like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There's just nothing like the innocence of a child.''