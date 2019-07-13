Jessica Simpson tries to have date night with her husband at least once a week.

The 39-year-old singer may have three children - Maxwell, seven, Ace, six, and three-month-old Birdie - to run around after but she and her partner Eric Johnson try to spend as much quality time together as they can to strength their relationship.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, Jessica said: ''Three kids is no joke. It is definitely constant, and the biggest challenge for me is trying to be present when I am pulled in so many directions. They are all in such different phases now. There is a lot of dividing and conquering going on right now at our house ...

''We typically download a movie and order dinner or do something super low-key to just connect. Eric is the greatest motivator and connecting with him on morning walks is the most grounding part of my day.''

As well as focusing on being a mother, Jessica is also busy with her memoir as she's set to release an autobiography in February next year and she hopes it will ''inspire people'' because she's promised not to hold back on the content.

She explained recently: ''I have been approached many times over the years about writing a book. It never felt right to me until this very moment.

''I have always felt that one of my God-given purposes in this life is to inspire people.

''I hope that by telling my whole story and not holding back I can help move people to walk through their fears and defeat their challenges, as I am working hard to do every day with mine.

''I hope readers will feel the love, laughter, tears and truth contained in every page.''

Jessica's as-yet untitled book will see her open up about the struggles she's faced throughout her life as well as her marriage and her children.