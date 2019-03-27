Jessica Simpson reportedly has ''the best attitude'' as she recovers from her cesarean section.

The proud parent gave birth to daughter Birdie Mae - her third child with husband Eric Johnson - on March 19, and it's said the family have been rallying round to support the 38-year-old star after the new arrival.

An insider told PEOPLE magazine: ''She had the best attitude about her recovery. She was very excited about having another baby girl.

''Her older kids were around [the hospital] a lot and doted on the baby... They can't get enough of the baby. Everyone is very happy.''

The singer - who also has Maxwell, six, and five-year-old Ace with her man - is said to be enjoying having such a big family.

Another source added: ''Jessica loves being a mom and having a big family. Even while struggling during her pregnancy, she volunteered at her kids' school. Her life is very focused on her family and making it fun for the kids.''

Jessica confirmed her happy news earlier this month when she shared a picture of Maxwell meeting her little sister.

Jessica wrote: ''We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson.''

Meanwhile, although she's happy to be a mother of three now, Jessica previously revealed she had no idea how she'd managed to get pregnant again.

She said: ''I thought about [having another baby], but I didn't really know that it could actually happen. We definitely always love to practice. We actually weren't practicing very much that month so I don't understand. We try [to figure it out]. This might be a miracle baby.''