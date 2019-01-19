Jessica Simpson has found a solution for her extremely swollen pregnancy feet.
One week after the pregnant 38-year-old singer took to Instagram to reveal she was suffering the common pregnancy symptom, which can affect the feet, legs, and even the face, she has found a cure.
Jessica - who already has children Maxwell, six, and Ace, five, with husband Eric Johnson - has now turned to cupping.
Sharing a picture of herself having the alternative therapy - in which special cups are put on the skin to create suction to help with pain and inflammation - Jessica simply wrote ''cupping''.
Meanwhile, Jessica previously admitted that she doesn't ''understand'' how she got pregnant again.
The fashion designer ''didn't really know'' whether or not she could conceive again and was stunned when she did because she and her spouse hadn't been particularly busy in the bedroom.
She admitted: ''I thought about [having another baby], but I didn't really know that it could actually happen.
''We definitely always love to practice. We actually weren't practicing very much that month so I don't understand. We try [to figure it out]. This might be a miracle baby.''
The star's older children are very excited about having a younger sibling, but Eric, 39, warned his wife to stop being ''so honest'' when it comes to answering their questions.
She said: ''They're so excited because they're only fourteen months apart, so they didn't get to experience the excitement of each other.
''But when I told them that we're having another baby, I know that they'll remember that for the rest of their lives.
''They are most excited about learning how to do the swaddle. Maxwell, my daughter is just so happy that it's a girl.
''They ask me the craziest questions that I can't say on TV ... 'How does the baby come out?' 'Where does the milk come from, I don't understand!'
''I'm a little bit too honest, and Eric's like, 'I don't think we need to give out ALL the information, Jessica. So, I'm scaring my kids, I think.''
