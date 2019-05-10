Jessica Simpson is getting back into exercising.

The 38-year-old singer-and-actress gave birth to daughter Birdie Mae seven weeks ago and now she's looking to get back into shape.

The 'Dukes of Hazzard' star shared a photo of herself on Instagram in an all-black outfit of oversized sweatshirt, leggings and sneakers as she struggled to bend down and touch her toes.

She joked in the caption: ''Just stretching it out in my rubber corset. The joy of postpartum (sic)''

Jessica gave birth to Birdie Mae via a cesarean section and she recently praised her and husband Eric Johnson's older children, daughter Maxwell, six, and five-year-old son Ace, for their efforts in helping out around the house while she recovered from the surgical procedure.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: ''Recovering from a C-Section is no joke! I'm feeling thankful for these two older siblings looking over their new baby sister. I think we all get so carried away with the excitement of having a new baby that we forget that we are going in for major surgery. Then on top of that, we get home from the hospital, have to recover from the surgery, balance our new life as a parent to three kids and be a wife.''

Jessica's candidness on Instagram came after a source recently praised her for having ''the best attitude'' toward her recovery.

An insider said: ''She had the best attitude about her recovery. She was very excited about having another baby girl.

''Her older kids were around [the hospital] a lot and doted on the baby... They can't get enough of the baby. Everyone is very happy.''