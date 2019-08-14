Jessica Simpson has disabled Instagram comments following recent criticism of her parenting.

The 39-year-old singer-turned-fashion designer - who has daughters Maxwell, seven, and Birdie, four months, and six-year-old son Ace with husband Eric Johnson - recently sparked outrage when she shared a photo of her eldest child with purple-tipped hair but she's ensured no such backlash will arise in the future as she's stopped allowing people to remark on her posts.

Following the backlash over Maxwell's 'Descendants'-inspired locks, Pink - who has children Willow, eight, and two-year-old Jameson with husband Carey Hart - showed off a photo with her own daughter's hair dyed blue in support of the 'Dukes of Hazzard' star.

The 'So What' hitmaker wrote alongside her own post: ''I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored. So we thought we'd share what we did yesterday . #bluehairdontcare #getyourownkids #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople #illdyeyourhairtoolosers #ohlookmanocomments (sic)''

Pink is no stranger to nasty comments online in regards to the way she parents her two children and has also previously disabled her Instagram comments on posts about her kids following backlash from critics.

Uploading a picture of her spouse drinking a glass of wine on a pool float, Pink wrote on her Instagram: ''Just a friendly reminder to those of you that need it: there will be no more comments on this page! Hahahaha! Looks like you're gonna have to go tell it on the mountain!!!!! Good luck to ya! And to everyone else; I love you forever. (sic)''

Her post came just days after she received criticsm for allowing her children to run at Berlin's Holocaust Memorial, after she posted a picture of the two tots roaming free around the giant concrete blocks at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

Explaining that her children are, in fact, Jewish, she wrote: ''Berlin, I love you. #holocaustmemorial #panamarestaurant #cocktailclasses #history #herstory #worldtour and for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves. (sic)''#