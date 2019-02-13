Jessica Simpson - who is pregnant with her third child - has broken her toilet seat, after she leaned back against it.
Jessica Simpson has broken her toilet seat.
The 38-year-old singer and actress is currently expecting her third child with her husband Eric Johnson, and took to Instagram on Tuesday (12.02.19) to reveal that even going to the toilet is risky business for her, as she managed to break her toilet seat just from leaning back against it.
Posting a picture of herself holding the broken seat cover, she wrote: ''Warning...Don't lean back on the toilet when pregnant (sic)''
That wasn't the only pregnancy-related problem plaguing the 'Irresistible' singer - who already has Maxwell, six, and Ace, five - this week, as she also revealed she's developed severe acid reflux as a result of her pregnancy.
On a second photo on Instagram, she wrote: ''Severe pregnancy acid reflux has led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner.''
But despite her pregnancy woes, Jessica's sister Ashlee Simpson recently claimed she's been ''doing great'' so far, and is ''ready'' for her tot to arrive.
Ashlee said in one interview: ''She's doing good. She's doing great.''
Before adding in another: ''She's ready for that baby.''
Meanwhile, Jessica previously admitted she ''doesn't understand'' how she got pregnant again.
She said: ''I thought about [having another baby], but I didn't really know that it could actually happen. We definitely always love to practice. We actually weren't practicing very much that month so I don't understand. We try [to figure it out]. This might be a miracle baby.''
And Jessica's children are ''so excited'' to be a big brother and big sister.
The 'With You' singer added: ''They're so excited because they're only fourteen months apart, so they didn't get to experience the excitement of each other. But when I told them that we're having another baby, I know that they'll remember that for the rest of their lives. They are most excited about learning how to do the swaddle. Maxwell, my daughter is just so happy that it's a girl. They ask me the craziest questions that I can't say on TV ... 'How does the baby come out?' 'Where does the milk come from, I don't understand!' I'm a little bit too honest, and Eric's like, 'I don't think we need to give out ALL the information, Jessica. So, I'm scaring my kids, I think.''
Jessica Simpson
