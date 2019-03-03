Jessica Simpson is on the mend after being hospitalised for bronchitis.

The 'Sweetest Sin' hitmaker - who is expecting her third child with husband Eric Johnson - has spent the last week in hospital battling the condition but she has taken to social media to say she is doing much better.

She wrote on Instagram: ''After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I'm finally home! Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing! I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH (sic)''

Jessica previously revealed she is ''almost there'' with her pregnancy.

Her younger sister Ashlee shared recently: ''She's doing great. Almost there. That ending, you're like, 'Okay, I'm ready.'''

And Jessica's children - Maxwell, six, and Ace, five - are ''so excited'' to be a big brother and big sister.

She added: ''They're so excited because they're only fourteen months apart, so they didn't get to experience the excitement of each other. But when I told them that we're having another baby, I know that they'll remember that for the rest of their lives. They are most excited about learning how to do the swaddle. Maxwell, my daughter is just so happy that it's a girl. They ask me the craziest questions that I can't say on TV ... 'How does the baby come out?' 'Where does the milk come from, I don't understand!' I'm a little bit too honest, and Eric's like, 'I don't think we need to give out ALL the information, Jessica. So, I'm scaring my kids, I think.''

Revealing the sex of their unborn baby in an Instagram reveal post, Jessica wrote: ''This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.''