Jessica Lange will return for 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse'.

The 69-year-old actress has been confirmed to be making an appearance in the hit FX horror show's upcoming eighth season, which will merge together two of their previously popular themes - 'Murder House' and 'Coven' - into a new crossover.

Fellow actress Sarah Paulson announced the news at the FX summer TCA press tour, when she revealed Jessica will be making an appearance in an episode which Sarah will direct.

She said: ''Yes, she will be back as Constance in an episode that I'm going to direct.''

Constance was Jessica's character from the first season of the show - subtitled 'Murder House' - who was the next door neighbour to the Harmon family, and the mother of Tate, played by Evan Peters.

She's also the mother of Michael Langdon, the baby and anti-christ who has already been revealed as a character this season.

Elsewhere in the panel, executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall revealed some teasing new details about the 'Apocalypse' season.

She said: ''The story begins with the end of the world, and then our world begins. It starts in the real world, it's very tangible. If [the apocalypse] is what launches it, what's the fantasy world of what happens next?''

Alongside her work directing an episode of the show, Sarah will also be reprising her role as 'Coven's Cordelia, as well as Billie Dean and another mysterious character.

Sarah, 43, revealed that at the start of the show, Cordelia is the Coven's Supreme, but that might not last for long.

She added: ''At the beginning of our story that is the title she still holds. I don't know how long that's going to last and enjoyment is not possible juncture of this story. She's not running around like her mother and snorting cocaine and throwing young witches against the wall.''

'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' will premiere on FX on September 12.