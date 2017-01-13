Jessica Lange doesn't think Hollywood's view on ageism has ''changed'' much over the years.

The 67-year-old actress believes there is still less interest in stories about women ''of a certain age'' and thus that limits the opportunities for older women in the film industry.

She said: ''I don't think it's changed that much really to tell you the truth. It's not necessarily a question of age or looks. I think it is who is interested in these stories.

''If the powers that be don't find there is anything valuable or interesting in a story about a woman of a certain age, those films aren't going to get made.''

And Jessica's 'Feud' co-star Susan Sarandon, 70, insists ageing actors still have the ''same problems'' they always have done but thinks things are moving slowly in the right direction.

Speaking at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Thursday (12.01.17), she shared: ''When I started, it was over by 40. So, definitely, the line has been pushed.

''I was told on many occasions not to bring up the idea that you had children, because in some way, that would cut into this idea that you weren't sexy or sensual, or whatever. So I think those things have changed, and you see the line being moved a little bit further.''

Meanwhile, Jessica previously confessed she has wanted to retire for 30 years.

She explained: ''I've been in the process of retiring for the last 30 years. It's becoming more and more imminent. By next near I will have been doing this for 40 years, which seems like many lifetimes.

''I do think, 'It's been great, but now I'm done.' Maybe move on to something entirely different. My kids always tease me, 'You've been retiring since we've known you!' It's true.

''But the thing about acting, it's so seductive. You get drawn into a role ... it's like a love affair. There's something really alive about it, and you remember why you were doing it to begin with. It can still seduce you after 40 years, which is kind of amazing.''