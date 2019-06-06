Jessica Henwick has joined the 'On the Rocks' cast.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress will star alongside Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, and Marlon Wayans in Sofia Coppola's movie, which will be Apple's first film project.

According to Deadline, it's not yet known who Henwick will portray but the movie tells the story of a young mother - played by Jones - who reconnects with her playboy father (Murray).

The project will see Coppola - daughter of legendary director Francis Ford Coppola - reunite with Murray, who she previously worked alongside on 2003 romantic-comedy 'Lost in Translation'.

'On the Rocks' is being co-produced with A24, which is working with Apple to make a series of movies.

Henwick - who is known for her role as Nymeria Sand in HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones' - looks set to be busy as she recently joined the cast of 'Monster Party'.

She will take on the role of Dylan O'Brien's on-screen love interest in the Michael Matthews' coming-of-age tale from Paramount Players.

The movie will follow O'Brien's character Joel Dawson as he travels through a post-apocalyptic world that has become overrun by monsters in order to find his dream girl.

Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt will also star, and shooting for the motion picture has started in Australia.

The original script was penned by Brian Duffield, and Matthew Robinson is now working on revisions.

'Stranger Things' producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are on board as producers of the project.

Henwick appears to be a big fan of monster movies because she is also set to star in 'Godzilla vs Kong' next year.