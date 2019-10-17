Jessica Henwick is reportedly in talks to join the cast of 'The Matrix 4'

The 'Iron Fist' actress is set to take a leading role alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as they reprise their respective turns as Neo and Trinity in the upcoming fourth instalment in the hugely popular franchise.

According to Deadline, Henwick will have a major part to play in the film, although plot details are being kept under wraps.

The report comes after it was revealed Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - who has appeared in the likes of 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Aquaman' - is being lined up for a big role, while 'How I Met Your Mother' star Neil Patrick Harris is also on board.

Meanwhile, this week fans were excited to hear that Jada Pinkett Smith could be back to reprise her role as rebel Niobe after appearing in the second and third films.

Warner Bros. officially announced plans for a new 'Matrix' movie back in August, with Lana Wachowski - who directed the first three 'Matrix' films along with sister Lilly under their moniker The Wachowskis - signed up to write and direct the highly anticipated blockbuster.

She has penned the script with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell, while she will co-produce the project with Grant Hill.

Reeves previously teased that the new film will be ''very ambitious'' although he refused to divulge too much information.

He admitted he had read the script and said he was ''absolutely'' excited about his character's story arc.

He added: ''It's very ambitious. As it should be!''

The 'Matrix' Trilogy kicked off in 1999 and the fourth film is scheduled for release in 2022 with shooting starting in early 2020.