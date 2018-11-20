Jessica Hart was banned from getting the gap in her teeth closed.

The 32-year-old model has never felt ''ashamed'' to have a space between her two front gnashers, and admitted that at the start of her fashion career, she was told not to change anything about her distinctive smile.

In an interview with Rosie Huntington-Whitley for Rosie Inc., she said: ''When I first signed on as a model, my contract said that I couldn't have the gap in my teeth closed.

''It's such a funny thing because I've never known any other way. If I step outside of myself and look back, I'm like, 'Oh, it's a crazy thing. I have a gap in my teeth!'

''It's one of those things that's just so normal to me. I've never felt like it's something to feel ashamed of or to have 'fixed'.''

The star believes that one of the biggest beauty lessons she learned throughout her career is to ''highlight natural features'' rather than covering them up with make-up.

She said: ''That's one of the tricks I've learned in the make-up chair: Always work with what you have and highlight your natural features instead of trying to conceal them.

''If you have bushy eyebrows, roll with it. If you have rosy cheeks, work with it. Learn the colours that work for you. It's so much easier once you know yourself.''

The model admitted that she's the most confident when around family and doesn't care about what others think if she's hanging out with her sister.

She said: ''These days, I get a lot of comfort in being around my family. Whenever I'm around my sister, I feel so confident. It's the only time I'm probably not thinking about what other people think.''