The new spy thriller '355' has been picked up by Universal for a reported fee of just north of $20 million.
The Jessica Chastain-led '355' has been picked up by Universal.
The 41-year-old actress leads a star-studded cast that also features the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing in the new spy thriller.
The film has been picked up by Universal for a little more than $20 million, according to Variety, which says the project has a $75 million budget.
'355' has already attracted significant attention due to its impressive cast, and has recently been looking for international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.
Last week, Jessica - who previously starred in 'Molly's Game' and 'The Help' - revealed she tried to steer clear of the ''male template'' while making '355'.
She said: ''I'm not interested in a female James Bond, or a female anything.
''I want an action film about women, starring female actors. The intention isn't to take the male template and put women in it.''
Jessica has also admitted she hopes '355' will help bring an end to the ''confines of stereotypical traits''.
The flame-haired star explained: ''The action genre has long been dominated by male heroes, and it's so exciting to be part of a film that will allow for not just one female action hero but a whole ensemble of very capable, fierce female characters that reject tired stereotypes.
''Characters that liberate from the confines of stereotypical traits. That is something that excited me about this, the opportunity to create different types of female heroes.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
Jan Zabinski was a dedicated zoo keeper, he worked at Poland zoo where he not...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...