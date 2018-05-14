The Jessica Chastain-led '355' has been picked up by Universal.

The 41-year-old actress leads a star-studded cast that also features the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing in the new spy thriller.

The film has been picked up by Universal for a little more than $20 million, according to Variety, which says the project has a $75 million budget.

'355' has already attracted significant attention due to its impressive cast, and has recently been looking for international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

Last week, Jessica - who previously starred in 'Molly's Game' and 'The Help' - revealed she tried to steer clear of the ''male template'' while making '355'.

She said: ''I'm not interested in a female James Bond, or a female anything.

''I want an action film about women, starring female actors. The intention isn't to take the male template and put women in it.''

Jessica has also admitted she hopes '355' will help bring an end to the ''confines of stereotypical traits''.

The flame-haired star explained: ''The action genre has long been dominated by male heroes, and it's so exciting to be part of a film that will allow for not just one female action hero but a whole ensemble of very capable, fierce female characters that reject tired stereotypes.

''Characters that liberate from the confines of stereotypical traits. That is something that excited me about this, the opportunity to create different types of female heroes.''