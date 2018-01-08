Jessica Chastain has smashed a record as the star to have gone the longest time without blinking on a Spanish chat show - keeping her eyes open for two whole minutes.
Jessica Chastain has won yet another award - for not blinking for two whole minutes.
'The Zookeeper's Wife' star completed the eye-watering challenge on Spanish chat show 'El Hormiguero' where she smashed the previous record held by 'The Leftovers' star Margaret Qualley, which stood at one minute and 14 seconds.
Jessica, 40, admitted on Twitter: ''It was crazy painful but it had to be done.''
In a clip posted online tears can be seen streaming down the actress's face as she stares straight into camera and declares: ''I'm going to go to two minutes. I don't want anyone to beat my record, it's really painful.''
She later told he host Pablo Motos as he presented her with a trophy: ''Thank you, I loved being on your show. Even though I cried - it was happy tears!''
The Guinness Book of World Records does not currently recognise an achievement for the longest time without blinking. But according to website Record Setter a man named Michael Thomas from Florida has managed to keep his eyes open one hour, 5.61 seconds.
Jessica appeared at the Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood last night wearing a black dress in solidarity with the Times Up movement against sexual harassment, sexual assault and gender bias in the entertainment industry.
She was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her performance in 'Molly's Game', but lost out to Frances McDormand.
Jessica won the award in 2012 for 'Zero Dark Thirty'.
She also presented the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical of Comedy with Chris Hemsworth.
