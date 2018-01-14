Jessica Chastain is planning to quit acting.

The 'Molly's Game' actress will ''step back'' and move behind the camera some day because she's keen to bring other people into the spotlight to enjoy the success she's had in her career.

She told Grazia magazine: ''Every day I feel like there is something new I never imagined I'd be doing.

''If anything, I think in the future I'm going to step back and I'm probably going to produce more. I may even direct.

''I'm interested in taking the light that has been shined on me and maybe shining it on some other people. I don't feel like I'm having to sacrifice anything because in reality this world is bigger than what my dream was.''

During last year's Cannes Film Festival, Jessica - who was a member of the jury - blasted the ''disturbing'' representation of women in film.

In an emotional speech, she said: ''I do believe that if you have female storytelling you also have more authentic female characters. This is the first time I watched 20 films in 10 days, and I love movies. The one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women, from the female characters that were represented. It was quite disturbing to me, to be honest. There were some exceptions, I will say, [but] for the most part, I was surprised by the representation of female characters on screen in these films.''

But the 'Zero Dark Thirty' star recently admitted she didn't go to Cannes with the intention to make such a powerful statement but nervously took the opportunity once she was on the jury.

She said: ''I did not expect to say it. I was very nervous as I was talking, because I was formulating my words, and it was actually coming from a very true place. And then after I spoke, every other woman on the jury spoke to the same thing. The one big regret, from whatever came out of Cannes, was that their statements did not also go around. But yes, I was not alone in what I felt being on that jury.''