Jessica Chastain has reportedly welcomed a second child in secret, after she and her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo were spotted with two children whilst on a walk this week.
The 43-year-old actress is believed to have had a second child with her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo - with whom she already has 23-month-old daughter Giulietta - as the pair were spotted with two children whilst out on a walk earlier this week.
According to Page Six, the 'Zero Dark Thirty' star was seen with her 37-year-old spouse pushing Giulietta in a stroller, whilst Jessica reportedly had another child in a carrier on her chest.
Neither of the pair have confirmed the news as of the time of writing, and there was also no report that Jessica was pregnant.
The couple - who began dating in 2012 and married in 2017 - are known to be private about their personal lives, and welcomed Giulietta in a similarly secret manner in April 2018.
Giulietta was born via surrogate mother, and so it is believed there was no pregnancy announcement for their second child as they too many have been born through a surrogate.
Meanwhile, Jessica recently said she likes to live a ''quiet life'' when she isn't working and favours hobbies such as reading or getting creative in the kitchen.
She said: ''I like to lead a quiet life. I enjoy staying at home, indulging in my passion for cooking, which comes from my mother. I love the dishes that tall all day to prepare, where the aroma fills the house and it feels like an occasion.
''I have a cabin by the lake where I enjoy spending time because it's peaceful and I love being outdoors.
''Otherwise, I spend a lot a time reading and generally being kind of quiet.''
