Jessica Chastain wants to play ''real'' women.

The 'Zero Dark Thirty' actress thinks movies portray female characters in an ''unrealistic'' way and she is furious a lot of films don't have ''strong'' ladies depicted in them because that isn't true to life.

She said: ''I want to play characters that are real. The film industry portrays women in an unrealistic way. Movie theatres are full of women, which do not at all remind me of the women I have around me in my life...

''I regard every women to be strong and it makes me mad that the cinema hasn't portrayed them as strong in the past.''

The 41-year-old actress blames filmmakers for the lack of realistic representation of women on screen and called for more of a ''balance'' between genders working behind-the-scenes.

She added to Germany's GQ magazine: ''Filmmakers are responsible. There's rarely any women sitting in the rooms where decisions are made.

''We don't have many female directors and few screenwriters. I don't know about the exact statistics of the past year, but I know that the number of women in those positions is just too low.

''I firmly believe: If we create a balance there, then we'll also see stories about women on the big screen that are realistic.''

The 'Molly's Game' actress recently spoke of her own plan to direct one day.

She said: ''Every day I feel like there is something new I never imagined I'd be doing.

''If anything, I think in the future I'm going to step back and I'm probably going to produce more. I may even direct.

''I'm interested in taking the light that has been shined on me and maybe shining it on some other people. I don't feel like I'm having to sacrifice anything because in reality this world is bigger than what my dream was.''