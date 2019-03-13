Jessica Chastain is focused on ''creating opportunities for everyone'' in Hollywood.

The 'Zero Dark Thirty' star has championed the fight for equality for women in Hollywood for several years, and has said that although she thinks more people are getting on board with the idea now simply because it's ''in fashion'', she doesn't mind as long as it creates positive change.

She said: ''I have noticed, of course, now that it's in fashion there are other people that are jumping on board, and honestly, I don't care what their motives are. Because at the end of the day, the more we focus on creating opportunities for everyone - I don't care if some people are doing it because it's the fashionable thing to do. It's also the right thing to do.''

Last year, Octavia Spencer revealed Jessica, 41, was instrumental in making sure she received equal pay in an upcoming film project they are working on together.

And now, the 'Help' actress says another film she's working on with Octavia called '355' - which also stars Lupita Nyong'o and Penélope Cruz - will follow the same ideals of equal pay.

Jessica added: ''Everything I'm producing, the movie I'm doing with Octavia, '355,' - which actually the cast is more diverse than not when you think of the five women - we all have equal pay. Just doing things where you balance the scales makes a huge difference, and that's what I'm going to continue to do.''

The actress isn't just focused on gender equality either, as she's also fighting to create more roles where ''race isn't a factor''.

Speaking to Variety magazine, she said: ''I'm also going to continue to tell stories where race isn't necessarily a factor. The more we have these conversations, the more that we're going to accurately be able to portray all the people of our world. We're not just one demographic living this world. We need to be inclusive of everyone.''