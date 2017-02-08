The Zero Dark Thirty star has teamed up Sully writer Todd Komarnicki and TV producer Christina Wayne to develop the series Mercury 13. The show will centre on a group of women, called the Mercury 13, who were not allowed to participate in the Mercury space programme in the 1960s.

The 39-year-old will executive produce the project under her Freckle Films company and may also appear in the small screen venture, according to Deadline.com.

Chastain has previously taken on the role of producer for a string of films she's appeared in, including The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby and The Zookeeper's Wife.