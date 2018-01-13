Jessica Chastain thinks Hollywood is embracing ''change''.

The 'Molly's Game' star is proud that, in an era where politics is becoming more ''conservative and intolerant'', the movie industry is trying to be more diverse and pushing for gender equality.

She said: ''The industry is changing. In a world where politics is becoming so conservative and so intolerant, the industry wants diversity and tolerance and gender equality. So I do feel that there's a change now.''

But the 40-year-old actress finds it frustrating that women are asked about their age and future opportunities once they hit their forties because she thinks the questions ''devalue'' females.

She said: ''I don't even like talking about age.

''I feel like by answering it I'm doing a disservice to women everywhere. No one should be worried or even thinking about it.

''Most of the time, I think in terms of women being viewed equal to men.

''Women should be thinking about their work. They should know asking questions about age devalues women compared to men, because men aren't asked that question.''

The 'Zero Dark Thirty' star is never afraid to give her opinion on any topic because she's always had strong views.

She told Grazia magazine: ''I've always spoken my mind. I'm very interested in political and especially gender dynamics, so I think people know with me that if they want to have a conversation about politics, I'm going to speak my mind.''

Meanwhile, Jessica previously revealed she thinks Hollywood needs to impose ''quotas'' to address the gender imbalance.

She said: ''There are self-imposed quotas we should be employing in the industry. Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, has 50% women in his cabinet. When they asked why, he said it was because it was 2015. Or the screenwriter and producer Ryan Murphy; half of his directors are women. I've given myself one too, to work with a female filmmaker every year. And I'm going to continue doing that until I see real change. We have to make quotas for ourselves.''