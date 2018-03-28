Jessica Chastain has slammed the use of nudity in Hollywood.

The 41-year-old actress has claimed that whilst she doesn't have an issue with bare skin as a whole, she is ''bothered'' by how it is used within Hollywood, as she believes it is not always an actor or actress' decision to be naked on screen.

She said: ''I have no issues with nudity, especially in a lot of European cinema that I adore, but I find that in American cinema, the idea of nudity has always bothered me.

''I realised why: For me, I'm uncomfortable with nudity when it feels like it's not the person's decision to be naked, when it's something that has been put upon them.''

The 'Molly's Game' actress believes forcing a star to take their clothes off for the camera is ''victimisation'', and says nudity should only be shown in movies when the person is ''completely in control of their decisions''.

Speaking to Vulture, she added: ''In a way, I see that as like a victimisation. It trains an audience that exploiting someone in their body should be normal for nudity, when I think the opposite. When people are completely in control of their decisions, that is a really exciting thing. I love the human form - male nudity, female nudity, I'm all about it.''

It comes after the actress recently urged men to come forward with their own #MeToo stories surrounding sexual harassment, as she understands that ''men also suffer a lot'' and she wants them to follow the lead of their female peers and do something to tackle the high suicide rate amongst males.

She said: ''I think, men also suffer a lot, because of the circumstances we live in ... Worldwide, the suicidal rate among men is much higher than that among women. No one talks about that. That's ultimately linked to our idea of the sexes, which only allows a strong man, but none that shows his feelings ... Of course, a man can be ambitious or whatever he wants to be. But he needs to be able to handle his own feelings competently. That's something I long for and it's the kind of character I encounter in my life again and again: men, who express their feelings openly.''