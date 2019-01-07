Jessica Chastain has shared the first glimpse of her baby daughter.

The 'Zero Dark Thirty' actress and her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo welcomed daughter Giulietta Passi Chastain into the world 10 months ago, via a surrogate.

And on Sunday (06.01.19), as she was getting ready for the Golden Globes - which saw the star lose out to Glenn Close in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category for her titular role as Molly Bloom in 'Molly's Game' - the 41-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a picture in a white dressing gown preparing for the glitzy bash, with the tot leaning over her chest holding her mother's shiny red Piaget ring.

Jessica captioned the snap, which only had her little girl's hand on display: ''You've got good taste, kid.''

In November, Jessica, 41, was seen pushing a stroller in Boston while shooting her upcoming movie 'Eve', fuelling speculation she'd become a parent via surrogacy or adoption as her figure hadn't changed over the last year.

Days after the Boston sighting, Gian Luca, 36, was seen carrying a baby car seat into a hotel with Jessica and her assistant.

The 'Help' actress - who married the fashion executive in 2017 after five years together - is usually guarded about her personal life but she previously admitted she'd never been interested in tying the knot until she ''got to know'' Gian Luca.

She previously said: ''When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn't something I was interested in.

''And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating -- and he's worth celebrating.''

Jessica also admitted she loves the fact Gian Luca is a ''gentleman''.

She said: ''He is a gentleman. And that is very important to me. He's from an old school Italian family. No one in his family's ever been divorced!''