Jessica Chastain has taken to Instagram to share the first picture of her first child with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.
Jessica Chastain has shared the first glimpse of her baby daughter.
The 'Zero Dark Thirty' actress and her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo welcomed daughter Giulietta Passi Chastain into the world 10 months ago, via a surrogate.
And on Sunday (06.01.19), as she was getting ready for the Golden Globes - which saw the star lose out to Glenn Close in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category for her titular role as Molly Bloom in 'Molly's Game' - the 41-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a picture in a white dressing gown preparing for the glitzy bash, with the tot leaning over her chest holding her mother's shiny red Piaget ring.
Jessica captioned the snap, which only had her little girl's hand on display: ''You've got good taste, kid.''
In November, Jessica, 41, was seen pushing a stroller in Boston while shooting her upcoming movie 'Eve', fuelling speculation she'd become a parent via surrogacy or adoption as her figure hadn't changed over the last year.
Days after the Boston sighting, Gian Luca, 36, was seen carrying a baby car seat into a hotel with Jessica and her assistant.
The 'Help' actress - who married the fashion executive in 2017 after five years together - is usually guarded about her personal life but she previously admitted she'd never been interested in tying the knot until she ''got to know'' Gian Luca.
She previously said: ''When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn't something I was interested in.
''And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating -- and he's worth celebrating.''
Jessica also admitted she loves the fact Gian Luca is a ''gentleman''.
She said: ''He is a gentleman. And that is very important to me. He's from an old school Italian family. No one in his family's ever been divorced!''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
Jan Zabinski was a dedicated zoo keeper, he worked at Poland zoo where he not...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...