Jessica Chastain's spy thriller '355' is set for release on January 15, 2021.

The upcoming female-led ensemble movie - starring Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing and Diane Kruger - went into production in June, a year after it first started to be together, and bosses are hoping it'll be finished and ready to hit cinema screens in just under two years' time, according to Screen Rant.

The plot will follow top agents from agencies around the globe, who are forced to co-operate with each other when a new threat emerges involving a weapon that could throw the world into total chaos.

The new agency's numerical name is inspired by the codename of the one of the earliest spies in the American Revolution, a woman whose identity remains unknown to this day.

Chastain, 42, recently teased that although the film is a female-led cast, the forthcoming spy thriller will have some Bond boys for women to lust over.

She said: ''Oh yeah. We've got some eye candy. I'm going to allow the female audience to sit there and go, 'Wow, isn't he beautiful!' ''

The 'Dark Phoenix' star went on to explain that although she doesn't want to objectify the men in her movie, she wants female viewers to accept that they have a ''female gaze'' and are able to view themselves as ''sexual creatures''.

She said: ''It's kind of incredible to let women know we have a female gaze and we are also sexual creatures.''

Chastain is producing the film through her Freckle Films banner alongside Kelly Carmichael and Simon Kinberg, who are using a script from Theresa Rebeck.

Filming will take place in London and Morocco.