Jessica Chastain's make-up artist has given the lowdown on the products she used to create the actress' ''Old Hollywood movie star'' make-up.
Kelsey Deenihan - who also works with 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown - has revealed the main product used to create the actress' look on her recent 'IT Chapter Two' press tour was three colours from the Lorac Cosmetics' Lux Diamond Palette ($39) - a mixture of the shades Posh, 5th Avenue and Luxury, plus Crystal on top.
She said: ''I didn't want it to be an obvious pink or maroon.
''I didn't want any black.
''So it's all just those dark jewel tones ... It's the epitome of Old Hollywood movie star make-up.''
Meanwhile, Kelsey has hailed Millie a ''powerhouse'' after she recently unveiled her first cruelty-free and millennial-inspired beauty brand, Florence by Mills.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I mean that girl is a powerhouse.
''She is very big on skin, because she knows that her age group and demographic are all going through these tween years of problematic skin and changing.''
The beauty professional said the 15-year-old actress is ''super excited'' about her skincare venture.
She added: ''It's a lot of skin stuff that she wanted to focus on to really drive home the fact that, 'We have this as an option and I'm young and, here, you should use it. ''She's doing it in a cute little fun way. Yeah, she is super excited.''
