Jessica Chastain leads a quiet life and particualrly has a ''passion'' for cooking.
Jessica Chastain has a ''passion'' for cooking.
The 'IT Chapter Two' actress - who welcomed a daughter via a surrogate last year with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo - leads a ''quiet'' life out of the spotlight when she isn't working and favours hobbies such as reading or getting creative in the kitchen.
She told Psychologies magazine: ''I like to lead a quiet life. I enjoy staying at home, indulging in my passion for cooking, which comes from my mother. I love the dishes that tall all day to prepare, where the aroma fills the house and it feels like an occasion.
''I have a cabin by the lake where I enjoy spending time because it's peaceful and I love being outdoors.
''Otherwise, I spend a lot a time reading and generally being kind of quiet.''
The 42-year-old star finds her work takes an ''emotional toll'' on her and though she tries to take breaks between projects to ''recover'', it isn't always easy to turn down jobs.
She said: ''I try to take breaks between one shoot and the next to give myself enough time to recover, but I don't always manage that of course.
''Work takes an emotional toll on me.
''The problem is that it's always hard turning down something good that comes along.''
Jessica has been very busy with work in recent months and recently admitted she is looking forward to eventually enjoying a ''perfect'' weekend at home.
She said: ''Right now, a weekend off is pretty scarce.
''I'm making a female spy movie in London so I've been flying back and forth between the UK and USA.
''I won't have a weekend off until October at the earliest.
''But I live in the country, so I'd spend the perfect weekend there. I like gardening and going to the farmers' market. I love cooking. I love doing all these things that connect me to the earth.''
