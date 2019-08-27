'It Chapter 2' star Jessica Chastain thinks the horror sequel's opening brutal hate crime scene is too relevant in 2019.
Jessica Chastain thinks the brutal hate crime scene in 'It Chapter 2' is still too relevant.
The horror sequel opens with a scene from Stephen King's original 1986 novel which sees a gay couple attacked by a group of teenagers, which was inspired by the death of Charlie Howard in the writer's hometown two years before he released the book.
Chastain - who plays an adult Beverly Marsh in the movie - told Variety: ''He wrote the novel 'It' because a hate crime was committed in his childhood town. That darkness, he wanted to explore and that's the first scene in our film... It's going to be hard to talk about this without crying.
''I think you need that scene because he writes about the darkness that's under the surface. The dirt under the fingernails of these small towns or of mankind. That's what 'It' represents. It's the darkness of human behavior.
''I think it was important to see Adrian's scene and not to change it from what it is in the novel because we're living in a time right now where it is very much a part of our culture and part of our conversation and we haven't moved past it. So, we can't pretend that it doesn't still exist because it's part of our every day.''
The 42-year-old actress added that King's skills as a writer come from focusing on the horror ''inside of us''.
She explained: ''The reason why I think Stephen King is the king of this genre is because he writes psychological horror. The monster usually is spawned from a human. It's inside of us. Look at 'Pet Sematary.' Look at 'Misery.' We can become our worst enemies sometimes.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
Jan Zabinski was a dedicated zoo keeper, he worked at Poland zoo where he not...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...