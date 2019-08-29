'It Chapter Two' star Jessica Chastain insists she feels ''zero pressure'' for the horror sequel to match the box office success of its predecessor.
Jessica Chastain feels ''zero pressure'' to make 'It Chapter Two' a box office hit.
The highly anticipated horror sequel gets released next week and while the first movie pulled in more than $700 million worldwide, the 42-year-old actress - who plays an adult Beverly Marsh - insisted she isn't worried about whether the new film matches that success.
She told Variety: ''I feel zero pressure. This ain't my machine... I'm a peg. We're all pat of the machine, I'm like a screw in the machine.''
While Bill Hader - taking on the role of an adult Richie Tozier - agreed the pressure is ''all on other people'', youngster Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben Hanscom) admitted appearing in the first movie was daunting enough.
He explained: ''It was a lot of pressure on the first one. To make a feature adaptation from Stephen King -- such a legendary writer -- people were really upset about it.
''To turn that in and do him justice is really hard to do and Andy [Muschietti, who directed both films] nailed it.''
Filmmaker Muschietti played down the important of box office success and insisted he'll be ''proud'' of the finished film, however much money it makes.
He added: ''We literally got it ourselves to make the best film possible, a film we're incredibly proud of.
''If it makes $699 [million] or if it makes $702 or God knows what, we're still proud.''
The horror sequel opens with a scene from King's original 1986 novel which sees a gay couple attacked by a group of teenagers, which was inspired by the death of Charlie Howard in the writer's hometown two years before he released the book.
Chastain recently heaped praise on the author, saying: ''The reason why I think Stephen King is the king of this genre is because he writes psychological horror. The monster usually is spawned from a human. It's inside of us. Look at 'Pet Sematary.' Look at 'Misery.' We can become our worst enemies sometimes.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
Jan Zabinski was a dedicated zoo keeper, he worked at Poland zoo where he not...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...