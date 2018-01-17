Jessica Chastain never wanted to get married.

The Academy Award-nominee tied the knot with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo last year but the actress admitted she was against getting the institution until her relationship with the fashion executive, who she met in 2012, progressed.

She told the Wall Street Journal Magazine: ''I never wanted to get married. When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn't something I was interested in.

''And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating - and he's worth celebrating.

''I actually love being married. I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him.''

The 'Molly's Game' actress also opened up about her unstable upbringing, admitting she discovered her own strength when she kicked her mother's boyfriend in the genitals after he struck her.

She recalled: ''My mom was a single mom; I don't know who my biological father is, and I grew up in a household that was really financially unstable.

''There was a turning point in my life where we were living with someone I didn't like very much, a boyfriend of my mom's.

''And he did something - my room was messy or whatever and he had taken my clothes, and I was telling him to give me back my stuff - and he slapped me.

''And I just kicked him in the genitals, and he fell to the ground immediately. It was me, my sister and my brother - and I remember looking at my sister's face, and we were both like 'oh, my God, what did I just do?'

''And then I ran out of the house. But I always look back on that moment as knowing that, okay, if anything happens to me, I'm capable of fighting back.

''He never messed with me again. If you allow a bully to intimidate or victimise you, they'll continue to do it.

''Bullies are actually weak; they don't go after strong people.''