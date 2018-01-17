Jessica Chastain has revealed she never wanted to get married until she started to get to know her future husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.
Jessica Chastain never wanted to get married.
The Academy Award-nominee tied the knot with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo last year but the actress admitted she was against getting the institution until her relationship with the fashion executive, who she met in 2012, progressed.
She told the Wall Street Journal Magazine: ''I never wanted to get married. When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn't something I was interested in.
''And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating - and he's worth celebrating.
''I actually love being married. I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him.''
The 'Molly's Game' actress also opened up about her unstable upbringing, admitting she discovered her own strength when she kicked her mother's boyfriend in the genitals after he struck her.
She recalled: ''My mom was a single mom; I don't know who my biological father is, and I grew up in a household that was really financially unstable.
''There was a turning point in my life where we were living with someone I didn't like very much, a boyfriend of my mom's.
''And he did something - my room was messy or whatever and he had taken my clothes, and I was telling him to give me back my stuff - and he slapped me.
''And I just kicked him in the genitals, and he fell to the ground immediately. It was me, my sister and my brother - and I remember looking at my sister's face, and we were both like 'oh, my God, what did I just do?'
''And then I ran out of the house. But I always look back on that moment as knowing that, okay, if anything happens to me, I'm capable of fighting back.
''He never messed with me again. If you allow a bully to intimidate or victimise you, they'll continue to do it.
''Bullies are actually weak; they don't go after strong people.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
Jan Zabinski was a dedicated zoo keeper, he worked at Poland zoo where he not...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...