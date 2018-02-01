Jessica Chastain has revealed she lost her virginity whilst listening to the album 'Crash' by the Dave Matthews Band.
Jessica Chastain lost her virginity whilst listening to Dave Matthews Band's album 'Crash'.
The 40-year-old actress took to Twitter to praise Greta Gerwig's new comedy drama 'Lady Bird', and admitted she was ''struck'' by the similarities between Saoirse Ronan's character Christine ''Lady Bird'' McPherson herself.
She wrote on social media: ''Basically #GretaGerwig made a film about my adolescence in Sacramento & ditching it for college in NY. The first time I watched @LadyBirdMovie I was so struck by our parallel lives that I had to watch it immediately again.
''Oh also, I lost my virginity to Dave Matthew's CRASH [sic]''
She then replied to her tweet: ''Yo. Clearly the movie isn't my biography. Great filmmakers are able to connect in a personal way.
''They make you go 'that is my life'. [sic]''
'Crash' is the second studio album by the American rock group and was released in 1996.
The LP received critical acclaim and by 2000, it had sold seven million copies and was certified 7x platinum by the RIAA and is their best-selling record.
'Lady Bird' - which saw Greta nominated for Best Director at this year's upcoming Academy Awards - follows outspoken teenager Christine who must navigate a loving but turbulent relationship with her strong-willed mother over the course of an eventful and poignant senior year of high school.
Jessica - who tied the knot with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo last year - admitted she was against getting the institution until her relationship with the fashion executive, who she met in 2012, progressed.
She told the Wall Street Journal Magazine: ''I never wanted to get married. When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn't something I was interested in. And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating - and he's worth celebrating. I actually love being married. I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him.''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
Jan Zabinski was a dedicated zoo keeper, he worked at Poland zoo where he not...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...