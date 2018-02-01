Jessica Chastain lost her virginity whilst listening to Dave Matthews Band's album 'Crash'.

The 40-year-old actress took to Twitter to praise Greta Gerwig's new comedy drama 'Lady Bird', and admitted she was ''struck'' by the similarities between Saoirse Ronan's character Christine ''Lady Bird'' McPherson herself.

She wrote on social media: ''Basically #GretaGerwig made a film about my adolescence in Sacramento & ditching it for college in NY. The first time I watched @LadyBirdMovie I was so struck by our parallel lives that I had to watch it immediately again.

''Oh also, I lost my virginity to Dave Matthew's CRASH [sic]''

She then replied to her tweet: ''Yo. Clearly the movie isn't my biography. Great filmmakers are able to connect in a personal way.

''They make you go 'that is my life'. [sic]''

'Crash' is the second studio album by the American rock group and was released in 1996.

The LP received critical acclaim and by 2000, it had sold seven million copies and was certified 7x platinum by the RIAA and is their best-selling record.

'Lady Bird' - which saw Greta nominated for Best Director at this year's upcoming Academy Awards - follows outspoken teenager Christine who must navigate a loving but turbulent relationship with her strong-willed mother over the course of an eventful and poignant senior year of high school.

Jessica - who tied the knot with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo last year - admitted she was against getting the institution until her relationship with the fashion executive, who she met in 2012, progressed.

She told the Wall Street Journal Magazine: ''I never wanted to get married. When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn't something I was interested in. And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating - and he's worth celebrating. I actually love being married. I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him.''