Jessica Chastain has denied rumours she is to play Lilandra Neramani in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'.

The 40-year-old actress will have a role in the upcoming Marvel superhero movie, but whilst she won't reveal her character's identity just yet, she has told fans that she isn't going to playing the Empress of the Shi'ar Empire.

In the comments section of an Instagram post which expressed her excitement at seeing a rainbow on the first day of principal photography for the movie, she wrote: ''Hey folks, want a scoop? Im not playing Lilandra..... (sic)''

The news comes after Jessica previously teased she would be playing an important, villainous role after she told co-star James Franco that she would make him cry on set.

Alongside a picture of herself and James on her Instagram account, the 40-year-old star wrote: ''Hey @jamesmcavoyrealdeal you ready for me up in Montreal? Im gonna make you cry so hard (sic)''

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' is being directed by Simon Kinberg in what will be his directorial debut after having penned the scripts on four 'X-Men' movies in the past.

Simon will also co-produce the feature alongside former director Bryan Singer, Hutch Parker, and Lauren Shuler Donner.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner is to reprise her role as Jean Grey in the adventure - which will focus on the psychic hero's alter ego Dark Phoenix - after she first played the character in 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse'

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' will be one of three 'X-Men' related films released in 2018, including 'Deadpool 2' and teen-orientated 'The New Mutants'.

The film is believed to take place in the 1990s and will be inspired by 'The Dark Phoenix Saga', the most popular X-Men story of all time, and is set to be released in November 2018.