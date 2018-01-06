Jessica Chastain studied Kim Kardashian West and her sisters for inspiration when it came to researching her role in 'Molly's Game'.
Jessica Chastain sought inspiration from Kim Kardashian West for her role in 'Molly's Game'.
The 40-year-old actress portrays the titular character Molly Bloom in the biographical drama, which follows the story of the real life Molly, a skier who rose through the social ranks to become an organiser of underground poker games for the Hollywood elite, and she hailed the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her famous siblings as ''incredible'' examples of powerful women.
She said: ''To play Molly Bloom, I thought about what women have to become in order to find power in a society where men are making all of the rules. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh - the Kardashians are an incredible example of women who have their own sense of entrepreneurial power.'
''And in real life, Molly looked a lot like them. For research, I actually watched Kim's tutorial on face shading and contouring.''
Jessica's transformation in the movie was a huge departure from her usual look - but people frequently told her she looked her best on screen.
She added in an interview with W magazine: ''As the movie goes on, Molly transforms into this idea of what a woman has to be in order to be heard: The heels get higher, the necklines are lower, the hair is longer.
''It was quite a departure for me, physically.
''And the strange thing is, I don't look like myself at all in this film, and so many people have said to me that I've never looked better.''
The actress previously revealed she spent a lot of time with Molly when she was preparing for the movie, and praised her as ''invaluable''.
She added: ''I tried to hang out with Molly as much as I could. Molly was very invaluable to me in terms of the research, she was so accessible and I met with her and some players of the game and they took me to a game in New York. I loved the research of the film.''
