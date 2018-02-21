Jessica Chastain is in talks to star in the 'IT' sequel.

The 40-year-old actress admitted in November she would love to star in Andres Muschietti's next installment to the hit 2017 reboot of Stephen King's iconic novel, but now she is in talks to play the adult-version of Beverly - who was played by Sophia Lillis in the first movie - Variety reported.

Although no casting has been announced Chastain - who worked with Muschietti in 'Mama' - recently said she ''hopes'' it can happen and she gets to battle Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Speaking in November, she said: ''Well, I love Andy and Barbara [Muschietti]. I worked with them on Andy's directorial debut, you know, his film, 'Mama'.

''His first film. And you know, Barbara is one of my best friends so ... We'll see ... Listen, of course, I want to work on it ... they're my friends. They're like my family. Anything that they're doing I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen.''

The hit re-imagining of the 1986 King novel follows a group of youngsters who are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against terrifying monster Pennywise.

The sequel moves the story on to when the brave friends have become adults and after they each see Pennywise again they realise they must return to Maine to fight the killer once more. The second film is slated for a September 2019 release.

Recently, Muschietti publicly stated he wanted Chastain to play the older version of Beverly in the sequel.

The 44-year-old filmmaker said: ''Jessica is an amazing actress and a very good friend and I would love her to play Beverly. She loves the movie and it feels like the planets are aligned in that sense, but we still have to make that happen.

''There are a lot of ideas for the rest of the cast that I'm playing with, but it's a bit too premature to say those names right now.''

Muschietti also confirmed that the sequel will be ''going back to the summer of 1989'' where the first film is set in order for the characters to find out how to kill Pennywise.

'IT' - which stars Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise - is the highest grossing R-rated film of all-time surpassing the takings of 'Deadpool' and 'Logan'.