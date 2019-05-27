Jessica Chastain got bitten on the boob by a horse.

The 42-year-old actress was left mortified last week when she approached a police horse to give it a pat in London when it lunged towards her and nipped her breast.

The flame-haired beauty took to her Twitter account to share a video of the incident, in which she can be heard saying: ''Are we allowed to touch the horse? We don't want to do anything to get you upset.''

But before she managed to stretch out her arm, the horse clipped her nipple with its gnashers and the 'Dark Phoenix' star let out a loud cry.

She said: ''That horse just bit my boob.

''Literally, just bit my boob. Alright, I'm not petting you.''

Jessica made light of the situation by captioning the video: ''I can't believe that I survived.''

Meanwhile, the 'Zero Dark Thirty' star has championed the fight for equality for women in Hollywood for several years, and has said that although she thinks more people are getting on board with the idea now simply because it's ''in fashion'', she doesn't mind as long as it creates positive change.

She said recently: ''I have noticed, of course, now that it's in fashion there are other people that are jumping on board, and honestly, I don't care what their motives are. Because at the end of the day, the more we focus on creating opportunities for everyone - I don't care if some people are doing it because it's the fashionable thing to do. It's also the right thing to do.''

The actress isn't just focused on gender equality either, as she's also fighting to create more roles where ''race isn't a factor''.

She explained: ''I'm also going to continue to tell stories where race isn't necessarily a factor. The more we have these conversations, the more that we're going to accurately be able to portray all the people of our world. We're not just one demographic living this world. We need to be inclusive of everyone.''