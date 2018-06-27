Jessica Chastain feels ''even more happy'' as a married woman, as she celebrates her one-year anniversary with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.
The 41-year-old actress tied the knot with her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo one year ago, and despite people telling her the first year of marriage is often the hardest, she has said married life so far has been ''incredible''.
She said: ''I feel even more happy being married in some strange way. I was told that the first year of marriage would be really difficult and people warned me, but actually it's incredible.''
The 'Molly's Game' actress and the former Armani PR director married in the northern Italian city of Teviso at the Passi de Preposulo family estate Villa Tiepolo Passi last year.
And even though Gian Luca holds the title of a Count, that doesn't have much of an effect on their romance at all.
Speaking to People magazine, Jessica added: ''We don't get to cut in line because he's a count or anything. Actually, we don't even talk about it ever. It's prevalent in the media but it's not like we sit around and talk about his title.''
The 'Miss Sloane' actress also revealed the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary with a classic date night, in which they enjoyed dinner and a movie.
The couple went to see Tony-winning musical 'The Band's Visit' and afterwards enjoyed a special meal together.
Jessica's comments come after she previously admitted she had never thought about tying the knot before her relationship with the fashion executive, who she met in 2012, progressed.
She said: ''When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn't something I was interested in.
''And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating - and he's worth celebrating.
''I actually love being married. I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him.''
