Jessica Chastain believes ''change is coming'' in Hollywood and thinks things will be a lot ''better'' next year.
The 'Interstellar' star believes things will be a lot ''better'' next year and urged people to remember, despite the recent sexual misconduct scandals swirling around Hollywood, that there are many ''good guys'' in the industry too.
Speaking to accept the Chairman's Award at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday (02.01.18), she said: ''I want to acknowledge what a difficult year 2017 has been for all of us. Major change is coming. Change is good. Change is needed. Through a joint effort we will make things better. We must be better - and we will. We have sadly heard a lot about the bad boys of Hollywood, but I would like to send some deserved love to a few of the good guys with whom I've had the pleasure of working ... I am the actor I am because of your grace and guidance.''
Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actress previously revealed she thinks Hollywood needs to impose ''quotas'' to address the gender imbalance.
She said: ''There are self-imposed quotas we should be employing in the industry. Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, has 50% women in his cabinet. When they asked why,he said it was because it was 2015. Or the screenwriter and producer Ryan Murphy; half of his directors are women. I've given myself one too, to work with a female filmmaker every year. And I'm going to continue doing that until I see real change. We have to make quotas for ourselves.''
