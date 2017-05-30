Jessica Chastain has blasted the ''disturbing'' representation of women in film at the Cannes Film Festival.
Jessica Chastain has blasted the ''disturbing'' representation of women in film.
The 40-year-old actress was a member of the jury at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and admitted she was shocked at how few ''authentic'' women were portrayed in the movies she watched.
In an emotional speech, she said: ''I do believe that if you have female storytelling you also have more authentic female characters. This is the first time I watched 20 films in 10 days, and I love movies. The one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women, from the female characters that were represented. It was quite disturbing to me, to be honest.
''There were some exceptions, I will say, [but] for the most part, I was surprised by the representation of female characters on screen in these films.''
And Jessica revealed her hopes that female directors can change this and show real women in their movies, if they are given a chance.
She said: ''I do hope that when we include more female storytellers, we will have more women that I recognise in my own day-to-day life. Ones that are proactive, have their own agency, don't just react to the men around them. They have their own point of view.''
A number of female stars took to Twitter to praise Jessica for her words.
America Ferrera tweeted: ''It takes courage to speak truth to power. Thank you @jes_chastain for speaking truth and representing the voices of millions!''
Debra Messing wrote: ''YES @jes_chastain YESSSSSS. Thank you for using you voice so powerfully and effectively,'' while Alicia Malone added: ''I love @jes_chastain!!''
Jessica has been an outspoken advocate for women in Hollywood and recently revealed she no longer accepts roles until she knows what her male co-stars are making.
She said: ''I'm not taking jobs anymore where I'm getting paid a quarter of what the male co-star is being paid. I'm not allowing that in my life.''
Jan Zabinski was a dedicated zoo keeper, he worked at Poland zoo where he not...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...
With this confident drama, J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost) continues to evolve as...