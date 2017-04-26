Jessica Chastain thinks there's too much societal pressure to be ''cool''.

The 40-year-old actress believes people spend an unhealthy amount of time trying project a specific image of themselves that will impress others.

She said: ''I think in society there's a danger where everyone feels like they have to be the cool one.''

By contrast, Jessica admitted that her failings have proven to be a blessing for her career and her life more broadly.

The Hollywood star told Interview magazine: ''I've learned so much about acting and theatre and films - life in general - from making mistakes.''

As a result, Jessica no longer fears making mistakes, as she knows it could actually benefit her in the long run.

The flame-haired actress explained: ''I used to be terrified of making mistakes, and now I realise that if I make one, there's a lot of respect to be earned for throwing yourself 100 percent into something.''

Meanwhile, Jessica recently admitted she won't accept an acting job unless she knows how much her male co-stars are making for appearing in the movie.

The 'Zero Dark Thirty' star remains frustrated by the gender wage gap in Hollywood, and revealed she will not ''allow'' herself to take roles where she knows she is being paid far less than her male counterparts.

She said: ''I'm not taking jobs anymore where I'm getting paid a quarter of what the male co-star is being paid. I'm not allowing that in my life.

''I don't care about how much I get paid; I'm in an industry where we're overcompensated for the work we do. But I don't want to be on a set where I'm doing the same work as someone else and they're getting five times what I'm getting.''