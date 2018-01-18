Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer will team up for a new festive film.

The 'Help' co-stars have signed up to star alongside one another in a Christmas comedy for Universal, after the studio won the rights to the as-yet untitled movie after a pitch from Chastain's Freckle Films.

According to Variety, the 40-year-old actress wrote the original treatment for the motion picture alongside Kelly Carmichael, and Peter Chiarelli will pen the movie's script.

As well as starring and writing the original idea for the film, Chastain will also produce alongside Carmichael, Celine Rattray, and Trudie Styler, who is married to music legend Sting.

The forthcoming film will tell the story of two women who try to beat the elements in a bid to make it home in time for Christmas.

Fox and Paramount are said to have gone up against Universal for the rights but lost out.

The movie will see Chastain and Spencer reunite after they previously starred alongside one another in 'The Help'.

The pair were both nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for their portrayals in the movie, with Spencer taking home the prize at the Oscars.

What's more, the 2011 film was up for the Best Picture Oscar but lost out to 'The Artist', but it did win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Chastain is currently on the big screen in 'Molly's Game' as the titular character Molly Bloom, while Spencer, 47, recently starred in 'The Shape of Water'.