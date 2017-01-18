The Oscar-nominee took to Twitter last week (12Jan17) to share her concern over the possible elimination of America's Affordable Care Act under incoming President Donald Trump's leadership.

“#BirthControl is no longer covered by health insurance," the Zero Dark Thirty star wrote. "Congrats USA, you're doing your part to keep women out of the work force."

Garza replied and lectured the 39-year-old on the importance of abstinence.

“It's called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation... it's the best contraceptive," the athlete posted.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ pitcher, who became a father at 18 and now has six children, has since been taunted online.

"I might have 16 kids after next season because those ladies don't have birth control," wrote one Twitter user, while another posted: "How many ppl (people) do you know who are abstinent? Don't lecture women about abstinence... especially when you had a kid at 18. LOL an idiot who had a kid at 18 lecturing about abstinence. If idiot was not a pro BB plyer (sic) we would be supporting his kids."

So far, The Martian star Jessica has not engaged with Garza via social media but she continues to tweet in support of women's reproductive rights and has shared her plans to attend the Women's March in Washington, D.C. on 21 January (17).

"I am marching to protect the disenfranchised," the actress tweeted last week (13Jan17). "I stand with you for reproductive choice, wage equality, and freedom from sexual violence."