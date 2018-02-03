Justin Timerblake's new album is inspired by his son and his wife.

The 37-year-old singer dropped his latest LP 'Man of the Woods' yesterday (02.02.18) - just ahead of his Super Bowl halftime performance this weekend - and has admitted it's the most ''personal'' batch of tracks he's ever written because he drew on emotions connected to his wife Jessica Biel and their two-year-old son Silas.

He said: ''The album is largely inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I've ever written, where I'm from, and it's personal.''

The hunk will play during the Super Bowl halftime show tomorrow (04.02.18) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is convinced fans are going to love it because his son Silas was running around all over the field while he was in rehearsals this week.

Speaking to NBC Sports in an interview set to air on Sunday, he said: ''I was at rehearsals a couple of days ago. You start off with these start-stop rehearsals, and my wife [Jessica Biel] brought my son - he's almost three. And seeing him run all over the field - when certain songs would come on, he's dancing on the field - I mean, that's when you feel like this has already been a success.''

And, although fans are disappointed that Justin may not have a special guest joining him on stage, he hopes that the audience will get so wrapped up in his ''wild ride.''

He said recently: ''It's always been my ethos as a performer [to] want to share the moment with everyone.''