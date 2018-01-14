Jessica Biel's ''biggest fan'' is her husband Justin Timberlake.

The 'Sinner' actress - who has two-year-old son Silas with the 36-year-old singer - knows her spouse will always be ''happy'' with her career decisions as they are so supportive of one another and share the same values.

She said: ''With Justin, he's so happy for me. I always say he's my biggest fan.

''We have similar values - we believe in loyalty, honesty.

''We like to have fun. If you find someone who shares the same values as you, it's like, score.''

Since becoming a parent to Silas, the 35-year-old actress thinks she's become a much ''better'' person.

She told LOOK magazine: ''I'm overwhelmingly a better parent because of [parenthood].

''I'm more patient, I probably possess more of an understanding. I like to think I'm more openhearted.''

And though she likes to immerse herself in her work, Jessica has no problem leaving her characters behind at the end of a day's filming because she has to put her family first.

She said: ''I have a two year old. I've never really been someone who brings it home with me.

''I couldn't do it even if I wanted to because I'm mum at home, that's my priority - dinner, bathtimes... wallowing in the darkness of the work during the day is kind of going to get in the way of that.''

Meanwhile, Jessica recently admitted she knew she'd marry Justin after just ''a little bit'' of dating.

Whilst she can't recall a ''tangible moment'' in which she knew Justin was the man of her dreams, she admits it didn't take long for her to see a future with him.

She said: ''We had been dating for a little bit ... There was just a moment when I called a girlfriend and I said, 'I'm going to marry this guy.' I don't necessarily know why, but I think a lot of people feel that way.''